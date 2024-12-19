US router ban: TP-Link routers could be banned amid US-China cyber tensions

US authorities are investigating the potential national security risks posed by Chinese router manufacturer TP-Link, with a possible ban on its products, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The investigations, involving the Departments of Commerce, Defence, and Justice, have been prompted by concerns over TP-Link's connections to cyberattacks and vulnerabilities in its routers.

TP-Link, which controls 65 per cent of the US market for home and small-business routers, gained significant ground during the pandemic. The company also provides routers to federal agencies, including NASA and the Defence Department. A report by Microsoft in October highlighted that a Chinese hacking group used thousands of compromised TP-Link routers in cyberattacks targeting Western organisations, including US defence suppliers. Critics have pointed out that TP-Link routers often come with unpatched vulnerabilities and that the company is unresponsive to security researchers' concerns.

TP-Link's market success is partly due to its low-cost routers, which are priced below competitors. This pricing strategy has attracted antitrust scrutiny from the Justice Department for potentially violating US laws against predatory pricing.

A TP-Link spokesperson stated that the company is committed to addressing vulnerabilities and aligning its practices with industry standards. The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused the US of using national security concerns to suppress Chinese companies and pledged to defend their rights.

A ban on TP-Link could disrupt the router market, which the company currently dominates, potentially benefiting sidelined US players like Cisco and Netgear. Officials are also targeting other Chinese telecom entities, such as China Telecom, as part of efforts to secure the US telecom infrastructure.

Globally, Taiwan has banned TP-Link routers in government and education sectors, while India has issued a warning against the brand due to security risks. A ban would represent the largest removal of Chinese telecom equipment from the US since the 2019 crackdown on Huawei.

This scrutiny occurs amidst rising tensions between the US and China over cybersecurity. While TP-Link denies being a conduit for state-sponsored attacks, investigators remain cautious, particularly given the company's ties to Chinese military-linked institutions.

The investigation has gained momentum under the Biden administration, aligning with broader initiatives to secure the US telecommunications sector. If enacted, a ban would signal a continued hardline approach against perceived cybersecurity threats from Chinese technology.