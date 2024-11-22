US regulators propose breaking up of Google by forcing sale of Chrome browser, banning Search deals

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is proposing some significant steps to address Google's dominance in the search engine market. In a recent filing, the DOJ proposed separating Google’s Chrome browser and imposing restrictions on its Android operating system to tackle antitrust concerns.

The DOJ's proposal includes several key measures. It suggests the sale of Chrome to disrupt Google’s control over internet access points, allowing rival search engines to compete more effectively. Although the DOJ does not recommend selling Android, it seeks to implement rules to prevent Google from favouring its own search engine on the platform. Additionally, the DOJ aims to restrict Google from making exclusive agreements, such as paying Apple to make its search engine the default on iPhones. There is also a proposal for Google to license search data to competitors and increase transparency in advertising pricing.

These recommendations follow a ruling by US District Judge Amit Mehta, who found Google guilty of maintaining an illegal monopoly. Hearings on potential penalties are set to begin in April, with a final decision expected before Labour Day. If enforced, Google could be required to sell Chrome within six months of the ruling.

Google's chief legal officer, Kent Walker, criticised the proposals, describing them as extreme and potentially harmful. He warned that these measures could threaten user privacy, hinder AI development, and weaken America's global tech leadership.

The DOJ also expressed concerns about Google’s use of artificial intelligence. It suggested rules to allow websites to block their content from being used in Google’s AI training models, aiming to prevent Google from gaining an unfair advantage in emerging AI technologies.

After Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential elections, a change in administration could alter the DOJ's approach, as President-elect Donald Trump has indicated a potentially softer stance on breaking up Google.