US tech millionaire Bryan Johnson meets Shloka Ambani, Anand Piramal, Sonam Kapoor to discuss 'future of health'

Bryan Johnson, a tech entrepreneur and advocate for longevity, recently visited Mumbai as part of his India tour. During his visit, he met with prominent figures such as Shloka Ambani, Anand Piramal, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The meeting was held at the Little Nest community, where discussions focused on the future of health and longevity. Johnson expressed his gratitude on social media for the opportunity to speak about these important topics.

The event at Little Nest was attended by leaders from various fields, including Shloka Ambani, Anand Piramal, actress and entrepreneur Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as well as Tanmay Bhatt.

Johnson's engagement with the Little Nest community is part of his broader initiative to connect with India's thought leaders. His interactions have included meetings with influential figures such as Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, whom he praised for his leadership in the startup ecosystem. Johnson is also scheduled to visit Bengaluru on December 5 for an event focused on longevity science.

After he landed in India, Johnson highlighted challenges such as air pollution, describing it as a significant health concern. He shared his personal experiences with poor air quality in Mumbai and offered practical advice on mitigating its effects, including using N95 masks and HEPA filters. These insights are part of his comprehensive approach to health optimisation.

In one of his tweets he also mentioned that the air quality was so bad that his eyes and throat were burning. Considering the impact on his health, Johnson decided to take precautions to stay in a healthy breathing environment.

Johnson's meetings in India underscore the global interest in longevity science. By engaging with influential personalities like Shloka Ambani and Anand Piramal, he is encouraging cross-sector collaborations that could advance health and wellness initiatives.