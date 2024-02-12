Valentine's Day in the Age of AI: More hearts broken by bots than by people

A recent study on AI and online dating in India reveals a complex landscape where technology's potential enhance personal connections is countered by its exploitation in scams. The report called "Modern Love" delves into the influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the realm of online dating, highlighting the challenges it poses in distinguishing genuine interactions from scams. The study was conducted with 7,000 participants across seven countries, including a significant focus on India, the study sheds light on the growing concern of catfishing and romance frauds, particularly with the use of AI.

The key points from the study include:

A staggering 77 per cent of Indians encountered AI-generated fake profiles or photos on dating platforms or social media, indicating a high prevalence of potential deceit in digital romance.

The research revealed that 39 per cent of Indian participants found themselves engaging with scammers, mistaking them for potential romantic interests, with 26 per cent conversing with what turned out to be AI-generated bots.

Despite the risks, the study found a positive reception towards AI in crafting romantic messages, with 56 per cent of Indians considering using AI for Valentine's Day communications, and 81 per cent observing better responses from AI-generated content compared to their own.

The study underscores the double-edged sword of AI in online dating. On one hand, it empowers users to create more appealing profiles and messages, potentially enhancing their dating experiences. On the other, it facilitates a broader scope for scammers to exploit individuals seeking connection.

What can be done?

McAfee advises caution and offers tips for online dating safety, such as scrutinizing messages for authenticity, conducting reverse-image searches on profiles, and avoiding financial transactions with unmet individuals. The company also emphasises the importance of consulting trusted individuals about new online romances and investing in tools to detect online scams, including upcoming solutions for deepfake detection.

