Vande Bharat Sleeper Train hits 180 km/h in trials, promises high-speed luxury

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train has reached a significant milestone, achieving a peak speed of 180 km/h during recent trial runs. The high-speed train’s performance was tested on various routes in Rajasthan, with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sharing a video of the achievement on Friday.

On Saturday, a 30-km trial run was conducted between Kota and Laban in Rajasthan’s Bundi district under loaded conditions. In the shared video, the train maintained its peak speed of 180 km/h, with a glass of water placed next to a mobile device remaining static—highlighting the train’s stability even at high speeds.

The Ministry of Railways confirmed that additional trial runs took place earlier this month:

• January 1 (Rohal Khurd to Kota): Train touched 180 km/h.

• Kota-Nagda Section: Reached 170 km/h.

• Rohal Khurd-Chau Mahla Section: Clocked 160 km/h.

The trial runs, overseen by RDSO (Research Design and Standards Organisation), will continue until the end of January. Following this, the train will undergo a final evaluation by the Railway Safety Commissioner.

“Only after passing the final stage, Vande Bharat trains will be officially certified & handed over to Indian Railways for induction and regular service,” the ministry said.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train offers modern amenities including:

• Automatic doors.

• Ultra-comfortable berths.

• On-board Wi-Fi.

• Aircraft-like interiors.

These features aim to elevate passenger experiences, making rail travel more luxurious and efficient.

Currently, 136 Vande Bharat trains are operational across India, catering to medium and short-distance routes. The new sleeper version is expected to enhance connectivity on long-distance routes, combining speed, comfort, and safety.

Once approved for regular service, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is poised to revolutionise India’s rail network, setting benchmarks for high-speed travel. Passengers can look forward to a seamless, state-of-the-art journey in the near future.