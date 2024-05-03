‘Very hard to let go’: Pakistani-origin woman speaks out after losing job at Tesla

A woman of Pakistani origin has spoken out after losing her job at Elon Musk's Tesla due to ongoing layoffs. She took to LinkedIn to express her emotions about her time at the company.

In a heartfelt post, she described her privilege and honour in working with dedicated colleagues who built charging technology for electric vehicles (EVs). She lamented the dissolution of her team, including over 500 members, who had worked tirelessly to make EV travel seamless for everyone.

“It was a privilege and an honor to work with the most dedicated people who poured their heart and soul into building charging technology and network that not only served Tesla drivers but also welcomed all EVs, making traveling with an EV a seamless experience for everyone. Unfortunately, the Tesla Charging Team of 500+ people, including me, was dissolved tonight. A team that empowered me to do some of the best work of my career so far and entrusted me to lead high impact programs and teams for Tesla charging and the industry. Very hard to let go of people who were so dedicated to the mission, solving the hardest problems and making the seemingly impossible happen; inspiring me to do better everyday. It's a very high bar for excellence that we set for ourselves and the industry and I hope all of us are able to find that drive again in our future endeavours. Even though I am not at Tesla anymore, my face will stay on Tesla website to remind me of what we achieved together, as I find my next challenge to work on,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

Despite no longer being with Tesla, she expressed pride in their achievements, noting that her face would remain on the Tesla website as a reminder.

The layoffs at Tesla reportedly included senior management, with CEO Elon Musk dismissing Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of the Supercharger business, and Daniel Ho, head of new products. These actions come amidst declining Tesla sales.