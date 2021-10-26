Video calling tool Webex ties up with rival Zoom to stay relevant in hybrid work model

The US-based tech firm Cisco unveiled an interoperability feature in its Webex video conferencing platform, which will allow users to access rival Zoom through its interface, building on similar recent partnerships with competitors Microsoft Teams and Google Meet.

The collaboration marks increased pairing up in the video conferencing market, where competition has heated up especially in the last 18 months owing to enterprises relying significantly more on digital tools to keep up work remotely due to the pandemic.

The development means that Webex users will now be able to log into Zoom without having to toggle between apps. This is expected to make life easier for businesses and people who use multiple video conferencing tools.

Cisco Security and Collaboration EVP and GM Jeetu Patel said the step would mean that every innovation the other apps do can be available on its own platform. "That's the goal for interoperability."

It is similar to, in Patel's own words, what's happening with OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Hotstar, which are experimenting with collaborations and interoperability with rivals.

Last month, search engine Google said in a blog post that it has agreed to support interoperability with Cisco Systems hardware devices, which will allow users to log into a Google meeting on a Cisco device and vice versa.

A senior leader at the Alphabet company had also said the company will next try to sign pacts with other major video conferencing providers to help users log in from more types of devices.

Also read: Zoom finally rolling out auto-generated captions for free users

Webex is the erstwhile video conferencing solutions market leader, which Cisco acquired in 2007. Today, it is battling tough competition from Zoom Video Communications, which has become a household name due to the pandemic, Microsoft Teams and its acquisition Skype, as well as Google Meet.

Webex is also integrating 60 partner apps like Smartsheet, Hacker Rank, Thrive Reset, Miro, and Mural. More apps will be added soon, the company said.

Cisco previewed its augmented reality (AR) meeting solution Webex Hologram. The tool, when used along with AR headsets such as Magic Leap and Microsoft HoloLens, can create holographic photo-realistic versions of the attendees or objects.

Betting on hybrid and remote work continuing in some form, Cisco announced a slew of updates across its Webex portfolio, including newer versions of its devices Webex Desk, Webex Desk Mini and Webex Board Pro as well as modifications to its voice and camera features.

Meanwhile, many firms in India have been calling employees back to work for at least for a few days a week on a flexible basis amid an in-control Covid case load and rapid vaccination pace.

Also read: Zoom to roll out real time transcription, whiteboarding and other features soon