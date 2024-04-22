Apple to employ 5 lakh people in India over next 3 years by scaling up production: Report

Apple is set to employ over 5 lakh employees over the next 3 years by scaling up the production in India. This was revealed by some government sources, as per PTI. Notably, Apple’s manufacturing ecosystem has over 1.5 lakh employees in India currently, that includes employees in two plants run by Tata Electronics. The company also opened its first two physical stores, Apple Saket and Apple BKC, in India last year.

As per a statement by a senior government official, "Apple is accelerating hiring in India. At a conservative estimate, it is going to employ five lakh people in the next three years through its vendors and components suppliers”.

Apple is planning to scale up production in India by five times to around $40 billion (about 3.32 lakh crore) in the coming 4–5 years. According to Counterpoint Research, Apple is leading the market in India with highest revenue in 2023 for the first time, while Samsung was in lead in terms of volume sales. It is also revealed that Apple has crossed the $10 million unit mark in shipments and has topped the charts in terms of revenue in a calendar year for the first time.

In addition to this, Apple witnessed export of $12.1 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24 from $6.27 billion in last fiscal year. This is nearly 100 per cent increase, reported The Trade Vision, a trade intelligence service.

Last year, Apple opened a new office in Bengaluru that employs 1200 employees. Apart from that, the company already has offices in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram.

Apple’s Next Big Thing

Apple is reportedly working on an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) project, a large language model for its products. According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this development is part of Apple's exploration into high-stakes projects such as augmented reality glasses and personal robots. This new AI model is expected to be housed within Apple products, giving it a more privacy-centric approach.

Also Read:

Apple's 'next big-thing' may get unveiled soon; here's what to expect from the big announcement

Realme P1 Series to go on sale in India today on Flipkart; check price, offers, features