Vivaldi browser beta version launched for Android platform

A continuation of the desktop browser, Vivaldi has announced the launch of the beta version of the browser for Android platform. Developed by Jon von Tetzchner (founder of Opera Software), Vivaldi has been designed to let users transform their everyday interactions on the web without compromising on their privacy.

The company claims it to be the most customisable browser in the market as they do not track how people choose to use it. The same has been implemented for the mobile version of the browser.

"The browser you choose on your mobile device requires more and more agility to be effective in your day-to-day. Vivaldi rises to the challenge," says Vivaldi CEO Jon von Tetzchner. "The way people use phones continues to evolve. We'll strive to continually innovate, bringing in the best possible browsing experience to your mobile devices."

Vivaldi for Android has a set of built-in tools that include panels, speed dials, notes and capture. Similar to the desktop version, Vivaldi on Android has speed dials. At the bottom left corner of the browser, users have panels - a quick way to access useful tools such as bookmarks, history, notes, and downloads. The Bookmark Manager allows users to add and edit descriptions and nicknames to websites that are searchable from the Address Bar.

Another unique feature onboard that has been designed to save time is instead of copy/pasting a URL to create a duplicate of a tab, create a copy of the current tab by selecting Clone Tab from the menu. Vivaldi's tab switcher turns finding and managing tabs easy. With a quick swipe, users can find an open tab, private tab, recently closed tab or even a tab that is open on another device.

Vivaldi allows switching between the search engines in the address bar using nicknames. Each of the pre-installed search engines uses the first letter of its name as a nickname. Users can simply type this nickname in the Address Bar ('d' for DuckDuckGo or 'e' for Ecosia, for example) followed by a space to select that specific engine. This new browser supports both dark and light theme.

The unique feature on Vivaldi is 'notes' that no other browser offers. The feature will help users quickly add checklists, agenda items or facilitate a research project without the disruption of switching apps. Users will be able to sync notes securely between all their devices.

Focussing on privacy, websites that users visit, cookies, temporary files are not stored on the device when browsing in private mode. Users can even synchronise their browsing data between installations of Vivaldi on other devices and Vivaldi on Android. Users can choose which data to sync, including bookmarks and speed dials, saved passwords and autofill information, history (with only typed URLs) and uniquely Notes. All synchronised data including saved passwords is claimed to be protected with end-to-end data encryption and is never shared with Vivaldi. To keep user data safe, no third-party but Vivaldi servers are used.

The browser's screenshot features snap a screenshot of any website or a selection of the screen as well as of an entire webpage, which is especially handy when users have to save and share detailed information.

The reader view enabled from Settings under Accessibility option helps users read news and online articles on the phone without any distraction.