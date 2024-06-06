Vivo launches its first foldable phone X Fold3 Pro in India; check price, offers, specifications

Vivo X Fold3 Pro has been launched in India as the first foldable smartphone from Vivo. The company has multiple foldable-screen phones in its portfolio but they have all been confined to the Chinese market. The Vivo X Fold3 Pro was also available in China since April this year. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and carries Zeiss-branded triple rear cameras. The Vivo X Fold3 Pro features an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Features and Specifications

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro boasts an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display, both supporting HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The main screen and cover screen have 91.77 percent and 90.92 percent screen-to-body ratios respectively.

The phone gets a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera setup. The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 64MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. Both the inner and cover screens have 32MP selfie cameras.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the device comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Vivo claims the phone features a carbon fiber hinge designed to endure 100 folds per day for over 12 years. It has an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance.

The device houses a 5,700mAh battery, supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The handset has a fingerprint sensor for authentication. It measures 159.96x142.4x5.2mm while unfolded and weighs 236 grams.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is priced at Rs 1,59,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant and is available in Celestial Black. Pre-booking is open through the Vivo India website, Amazon, and Flipkart, with sales starting on June 13.

Introductory Offers

Vivo is offering up to Rs 15,000 off on payments made using HDFC and SBI cards, up to Rs 10,000 exchange bonus, a one-time free screen replacement, and no-cost EMI options up to 24 months, starting at Rs 6,666 per month.

With its advanced features and competitive pricing, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is set to make a significant impact in the Indian foldable smartphone market.