Vivo launches T3X in India under price bracket of Rs 15,000; check features, availability, other details

Vivo introduced its latest T-series budget smartphone the Vivo T3X, in India. The model is an upgrade from the Vivo T2X. The new phone gets a larger battery, a full HD high refresh rate display, and a dual camera setup.

Price and Availability

The base model of the Vivo T3X, with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, starts at Rs 13,999. Models with 6GB and 8GB RAM are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,499 respectively. Introductory offers include up to Rs 1,500 discount on purchases with SBI and HDFC Bank cards, making the effective starting price Rs 12,499. Pre-booking starts today, with availability from April 24 on Vivo's e-store and Flipkart.

Specifications

Display: 6.72-inch full HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras: Dual rear setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor; 8MP front camera.

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Storage: 128GB internal, expandable via microSD card up to 1TB.

Battery: 6000mAh with 44W fast charging.

Operating System: Android 14 based FuntouchOS 14.

Other Features: Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, and IP64 dust and water resistance.