Vivo S1 Pro to launch in India tomorrow; check out price, camera, specs, features

Chinese phone manufacturer Vivo is all set to launch its latest smartphone S1 Pro in India on January 4. The company has been teasing details of its next-generation mid-budget smartphone, Vivo S1 Pro, through a dedicated page on its website, Vivo.com/in.

Vivo India, on its official Twitter account, shared a teaser video showing the phone's all three colour variants -- White, Blue and Black. The company has also revealed that the new Vivo S1 Pro will have a diamond-shaped quad-camera setup at the rear. Vivo has also confirmed that the new S1 Pro will come with a 48-MP camera at the back and a 32-MP camera in the front.

Going with the flow isn't your thing.#StyleLikeAPro with #vivoS1Pro 's diamond shaped 48MP AI Quad Rear Camera & 32MP AI Selfie Camera. Launching tomorrow. Know more - https://t.co/EdV9EFx5tF pic.twitter.com/FreHXQEbT6 - Vivo India (@Vivo_India) January 3, 2020

The upcoming Vivo S1 Pro will also be available for sale on Amazon India. The phone is already listed on the Amazon India's official website and shows various sample images captured using the Vivo S1 Pro's back camera.

Tippy Tippy Tap, sass and style is all you want. Get ready to #StyleLikeAPro in 1 day with the new #vivoS1Pro packed with a super stylish 48MP Diamond AI Quad Rear Camera & 32MP AI Selfie Camera. Launching tomorrow. Know more - https://t.co/EdV9EFfu55 pic.twitter.com/YKbzUjEayY - Vivo India (@Vivo_India) January 3, 2020

The smartphone also features a 6.38-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity.

Break patterns. Do different. Get ready for the sassy #vivoS1Pro packed with a stylishly designed 48MP AI Quad Rear Camera & 32MP AI Selfie Camera. Launching on 4th January. Know more - https://t.co/EdV9EFfu55 pic.twitter.com/BbbjkZZZrC - Vivo India (@Vivo_India) January 2, 2020

The phone runs on Funtouch OS 9.2m which is based on Android 9 Pie. Apart from the primary 48-MP sensor, the device quad-camera setup also features an 8MP secondary camera + 2MP super wide-angle lens+ 2MP super macro sensors at the back.

A diamond reflects all colours. Flaunt them all like a pro. #StyleLikeAPro like Sara with the Dreamy White #vivoS1Pro. Launching on 4th January. Know more - https://t.co/EdV9EFfu55 pic.twitter.com/z6ZMNjYYiB - Vivo India (@Vivo_India) December 31, 2019

The upcoming Vivo S1 Pro also has connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C. The phone sports a 4500mAh lithium-ion battery with 9V 2A fast charge support and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Vivo S1 Pro offers a dual-SIM slot.

Vivo S1 Pro was launched for PHP 15,999 (approx Rs 22,500) in Philippines. The phone is likely to be priced around Rs 20,000 in India.

Also Read: WhatsApp update: These three new features are coming soon

Also Read: India sends most requests for user info, content removal to TikTok

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi10, Mi10 Pro prices, specs leaked before launch