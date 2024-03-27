Vivo T3 5G to go on first sale in India today on Flipkart: Check India price, sale offers, specs

Vivo T3 5G was launched in India recently at a starting price of Rs 19,999. The highlights of the mid-range smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 120Hz AMOLED display, IP54 rating and support for 44W fast charging.

Vivo T3 5G will compete with the likes of Nothing Phone (2a), Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Realme 12 Pro, Poco X6 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro and more.

The smartphone is set to go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Vivo T3 5G India price, sale offers

Vivo T3 5G comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999. It comes in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake colour variants.

It will go on sale in India today i.e. March 27 at 12 pm across Vivo India online store and Flipkart. Buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank and SBI Bank cards. They will also get an additional bonus of Rs 2,000 as an exchange bonus.

Vivo T3 specifications, features

Vivo T3 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1 TB storage. It runs on Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also comes with a 16MP front-facing camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and an in-display sensor for security.

