Vivo V40 series launched in India with Zeiss optics, powerful processors; see pricing and specs

Vivo has unveiled its latest V-series smartphones in India, the Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro. Both phones pack a punch with impressive camera setups, sleek designs, and powerful performance, targeting consumers seeking a premium experience in the mid-range segment.

Pricing and Availability

Vivo V40 Pro: Starting at ₹49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, available August 13th.

Vivo V40: Priced at ₹34,999 for the 128GB storage model and ₹36,999 for the 256GB variant, available August 19th.

Vivo V40 Pro: Flagship Features in a Mid-Range Package

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an incredible 4,500 nits peak brightness for exceptional clarity and vibrant colours.

Processor: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset for smooth and responsive performance.

Camera: Triple rear camera setup featuring Zeiss optics and a Ring-LED flash, including a 50MP wide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera is a 50MP wide lens with dual-LED flash.

Battery: 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired charging and reverse wired charging for extended usage and quick top-ups.

Durability: IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity: Supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC (market dependent), and USB Type-C 2.0 with OTG.

Vivo V40: Balancing Style and Performance

Display: Large 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 4,500 nits peak brightness for vibrant visuals.

Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 8GB of virtual RAM for smooth multitasking.

Camera: Dual 50MP rear cameras with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for capturing high-quality photos and videos. A 50MP front camera provides excellent selfie capabilities.

Battery: 5,500mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge for quick and efficient charging.

Design: Slim and lightweight with a thickness of 7.6mm and a weight of 190 grams.