Vivo V50 specifications confirmed: Design, camera, battery, expected launch date and more

Vivo has been teasing its upcoming V50 smartphone for some time now, and the Chinese smartphone maker has now created a microsite for the device, hinting that the launch is imminent. The microsite has also confirmed certain details about the device, here's what we know so far.

Vivo V50 Design

Vivo's V series has always maintained a slim profile, and the upcoming V50 promises to be no different. Vivo is claiming that the V50 will be India's slimmest phone with a 6000mAh battery. It will come in three colours: Rose Red, Titanium Grey, and Starry Blue. Vivo also mentions that the starry blue shade will feature India's first 3D-star technology in a smartphone. Vivo has confirmed IP68 & IP69 dust and water resistance for the V50, as well as Schott Diamond Shield Glass for enhanced durability and drop protection. The enhanced drop protection should come in handy, as it looks like the phone will have a quad-curved display.

Vivo V50 Camera

Optics have always been a focus area for Vivo's V series. The V40 series brought ZEISS-branded cameras to the V series, and the V50 will feature the same. Vivo has confirmed that the phone will feature ZEISS-branded dual rear cameras, with a 50MP main camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens on the back, as well as a 50MP ZEISS-branded front camera too. The rear cameras will be able to capture 23mm, 35mm and 50mm portraits, and the phone will have Vivo's signature 'Aura Light' flash as well. The phone will also get Vivo's colour tuning for wedding portraits, tailored specifically for the Indian market.

Vivo V50 Performance

While Vivo hasn't officially confirmed the chipset inside the upcoming V50, reports suggest that it could be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Vivo has claimed that the device will run smoothly for 5 years, which could mean that it will get 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security updates. However, this could change once the phone officially launches. Vivo has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with Gemini, Circle to Search, AI transcript, and live call translation features.

Vivo V50 Release Date and Price

While no official release date has been confirmed yet, there are rumours that the Vivo V50 could launch on February 18. In terms of its pricing, the Vivo V50 could cost under ₹40,000. For context, last year's Vivo V40 launched in India at ₹34,999.

What about the Vivo V50 Pro?

It doesn't look like Vivo will be announcing a V50 Pro, unlike previous iterations of the V series which featured a vanilla and a Pro model together.