Vivo X200 Pro Mini could launch in India soon: Expected price, features & other details

Vivo is set to launch its next device in the X200 Series, with the X200 Pro Mini inching closer to an India launch. According to a report by Smartprix, Vivo could launch this third device in its popular X200 series sometime in Q2, which means the release date of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini could be between April to June 2025.

Related Articles

The Vivo X200 Pro Mini was launched in China alongside the X200 and the X200 Pro way back in October 2024, and the other two devices made their way to India in December 2024 as well. However, if the newer reports are true, the "smaller" sibling could also be launched in India very soon.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini Expected Features

The Chinese-variant of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini comes with a 6.31" LTPO AMOLED screen, along with 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has 4,500nits peak brightness, same as the X200 Pro. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, just like the X200 and X200 Pro. The Chinese version runs on OriginOS 5 on top of Android 15, however the Indian variant is likely to ship with Funtouch OS 15.

In terms of optics, it features the exact same camera setup as the Vivo X200, with a 50MP main lens, 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP 3x telephoto camera. The only difference between the Mini and the Pro is the lack of a 200MP 3.7x telephoto camera. It features IP68 and IP69 ratings, a 5700mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

Most of these features and specifications are expected to remain the same once the device launches in India.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini Expected Price

While the Chinese variant of X200 Pro Mini was launched at a starting price of CNY 4,699 (approximately ₹55,750), the Indian price is expected to be higher. Rumours suggest that the Vivo X200 Pro Mini could be placed between the X200 and the X200 Pro in terms of its pricing. For context, the Vivo X200 was launched at ₹65,999 and the X200 Pro was launched at ₹94,999. The new X200 Pro Mini could be priced somewhere around ₹70,000.