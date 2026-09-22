vivo V80 India launch date confirmed: ZEISS Portrait So Pro and OriginOS 7

The company’s official page reveals several of the phone’s key features ahead of the launch, including its design, cameras, display and AI tools.

vivo V80 focuses on ZEISS cameras and AI features

The V80 will feature a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera with a Sony LYTIA 700V sensor, a 50MP ZEISS Night Telephoto camera with OIS, 3x optical zoom and up to 100x zoom, along with a ZEISS ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it has a 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera with a 92-degree wide-angle view, 0.8x-2x free zoom, and autofocus.

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The phone will support 4K Cinematic Video and 4K 60fps video, with three cinematic styles - Vibrant, Modern Movie, and Pastel. It also gets ZEISS 85mm and 100mm portrait modes. AI features include AI Lighting, Live Sticker Collage and AI Diwali Portrait 2.0, which can add festive effects such as Rangoli and Toran to photos.

The V80 will be available in Sunrise Anthem, Horizon Blue and Stellar Black.

7,200mAh battery, 144Hz display and OriginOS 7

The phone packs a 7,200mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge, with vivo claiming up to 14 hours of navigation and 39.5 hours of local video playback. The company says the phone can reach 50% charge in 30 minutes in fast-charging mode.

The 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits of local peak brightness, 1.07 billion colours, and 1.25mm bezels. It can also drop to 1 nit at night for lower brightness. OriginOS 7 adds Pet Pals, StickIt, Wiggle Theme, Snap Notes and Security Shield, while vivo promises six years of extended security updates.