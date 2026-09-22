Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
vivo V80 India launch date confirmed: ZEISS Portrait So Pro and OriginOS 7

vivo V80 India launch date confirmed: ZEISS Portrait So Pro and OriginOS 7

vivo is bringing its latest V-series phone to India with a camera-focused setup, a large battery and a new display, while ZEISS remains central to its imaging pitch.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 3:00 PM IST
vivo V80 India launch date confirmed: ZEISS Portrait So Pro and OriginOS 7vivo V80 India launch brings ZEISS cameras, a 7,200mAh battery and OriginOS 7. (Photo: Vivo)

vivo is set to launch the V80 in India, with the company confirming October 6 as the launch date. The phone is being positioned around its camera capabilities, with vivo highlighting its partnership with ZEISS and features such as ZEISS Portrait So Pro. The company has also confirmed that the V80 will run on OriginOS 7, bringing a new software experience to the V-series. Alongside the camera and software features, vivo is also focusing on the phone’s battery and display, making the V80 more than just a camera-focused upgrade.

Advertisement

Must Read: OnePlus 16 design, colors officially revealed: New ‘Lighting Effects’ and specs teased

The company’s official page reveals several of the phone’s key features ahead of the launch, including its design, cameras, display and AI tools.

vivo V80 focuses on ZEISS cameras and AI features

The V80 will feature a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera with a Sony LYTIA 700V sensor, a 50MP ZEISS Night Telephoto camera with OIS, 3x optical zoom and up to 100x zoom, along with a ZEISS ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it has a 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera with a 92-degree wide-angle view, 0.8x-2x free zoom, and autofocus. 

Must Read: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says there is a “0% chance AI will end the world by 2030”

Advertisement

The phone will support 4K Cinematic Video and 4K 60fps video, with three cinematic styles - Vibrant, Modern Movie, and Pastel. It also gets ZEISS 85mm and 100mm portrait modes. AI features include AI Lighting, Live Sticker Collage and AI Diwali Portrait 2.0, which can add festive effects such as Rangoli and Toran to photos. 

The V80 will be available in Sunrise Anthem, Horizon Blue and Stellar Black. 

7,200mAh battery, 144Hz display and OriginOS 7

The phone packs a 7,200mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge, with vivo claiming up to 14 hours of navigation and 39.5 hours of local video playback. The company says the phone can reach 50% charge in 30 minutes in fast-charging mode. 

The 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits of local peak brightness, 1.07 billion colours, and 1.25mm bezels. It can also drop to 1 nit at night for lower brightness. OriginOS 7 adds Pet Pals, StickIt, Wiggle Theme, Snap Notes and Security Shield, while vivo promises six years of extended security updates.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more