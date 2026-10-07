5 Android phones that can replace the iPhone 18 Pro Max in India

1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra - the most complete alternative

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the easiest recommendation if you want an Android flagship that does it all. Its 6.9-inch display, 200MP main camera, dedicated telephoto cameras and S Pen give it a broad feature set. Samsung has also added a built-in Privacy Display, which can restrict what people beside you can see on the screen.

The 200MP camera gets a wider f/1.4 aperture, with Samsung claiming 47% better brightness for low-light video. Its customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy also brings improvements in CPU, GPU and NPU performance. The S Pen remains another major advantage for taking notes, editing documents and annotating screenshots.

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One thing to consider is timing. The Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to arrive in India around January or February 2027, so if you are not in a hurry, you may want to wait.

2. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL - the AI-first choice

The Pixel 11 Pro XL takes a different approach, making AI and software the centre of the experience. It has a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness.

Its camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP 5x telephoto. Features such as Camera Coach, Magic Capture, Add Me, Night Sight and Astrophotography add more computational photography capabilities.

The appeal here is simplicity. Google's software handles much of the image processing, while Gemini and other AI tools are deeply integrated into the experience. The phone also promises 30+ hours of battery life, with its 5,115mAh battery reaching up to 75% in around 30 minutes with a compatible 45W charger.

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3. Xiaomi 17 Ultra - the camera specialist

If photography is your biggest priority, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra takes a particularly aggressive approach. Its Leica camera system pairs a 1-inch 50MP main sensor with a 200MP telephoto camera that offers continuous optical zoom between 75mm and 100mm.

The telephoto also uses a 1/1.4-inch sensor, OIS and Leica APO optics, making the phone particularly interesting for portraits, distant subjects and low-light photography.

The phone supports 4K Dolby Vision recording at up to 120fps and features a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. A 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging adds to its flagship credentials.

4. vivo X500 Pro Max - for serious camera and video users

The vivo X500 Pro Max is for you if you treat your phone as a serious photography and video tool. Its imaging system combines vivo's BlueImage technology with a Sony LYTIA L910 sensor offering up to 17EV dynamic range, alongside a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera.

If you are a creator, the video capabilities are particularly interesting. The phone supports 4K 240fps cinematic slow motion, 8K Native Live, 17EV TrueDynamic Log Video and 4K 120fps Log video. It also gets six cinematic colour styles and 4K Cinematic Portrait Video.

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Then there is the 8,000mAh BlueVolt battery, alongside the Dimensity 9600 Pro and vivo's V3+ and VS1+ imaging chips.

However, there is an important caveat for Indian buyers - its India launch is still unconfirmed.

5. OPPO Find X10 Pro Max - the new performance challenger

The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max stands out with its new-generation processor and camera-focused hardware. OPPO has confirmed that it will be among the first smartphones globally to feature MediaTek's 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro.

MediaTek claims up to 17% higher single-core and 15% higher multi-core performance, along with a 61% reduction in multi-core power consumption. Its dual-NPU architecture supports models of up to 30 billion parameters, while the GPU can deliver up to 27% higher peak performance and support gaming at up to 185fps.

OPPO and MediaTek have also developed the Laminar Flow Engine, designed to improve system responsiveness, app launches and content loading while balancing power consumption.

For you, that makes the Find X10 Pro Max an interesting combination of next-generation processing, on-device AI, gaming and imaging.