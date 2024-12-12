Vivo X200 and X200 Pro launched in India: See price, specs, and features

Vivo has officially launched its X200 series in India, bringing the flagship X200 and X200 Pro models to the market. With premium specs and advanced camera technology, the series aims to compete with upcoming rivals like the OnePlus 13, set to debut next month. However, the mini variant available in China will not be launched in India.

Vivo X200, X200 Pro: Price and Availability

• Vivo X200: Starting at ₹65,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

• Vivo X200 Pro: Priced at ₹94,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version.

Both models will be available for purchase from December 19, 2024, via Amazon and other platforms. HDFC Bank and select cardholders can avail of a 10% cashback on purchases.

Vivo X200: Specifications and Features

The Vivo X200 boasts a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED LTPS quad-curved display, supporting PWM dimming, HDR10+, and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The device houses a 5,800mAh battery with 90W wired charging.

The camera setup includes a triple rear camera system:

• 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor.

• 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens.

• 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Vivo X200 Pro: Premium Upgrades

The Vivo X200 Pro shares the same display size but upgrades to an LTPO panel with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and slimmer 1.63mm bezels. Its standout feature is the 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto sensor, supported by Vivo’s V3+ imaging chip. Advanced imaging features include:

• 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait video.

• 10-bit Log video recording at 60fps.

The Pro model is powered by a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging for extended usage.

Both models in the X200 series are equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, built on a 3nm process. Featuring a Cortex-X925 core with a peak clock speed of 3.6GHz.