Vivo X200 FE launched in Taiwan with Zeiss cameras, compact body: Check details, India launch here

Vivo has launched its latest entrant in the X200 series - the X200 FE, which has now been officially unveiled in Taiwan. A global rollout of the phone is expected soon. As spotted by GSMArena, the new device offers a solid set of features in a relatively compact body, measuring just 150.83 x 71.76 x 7.99mm and weighing 186g.

Advertisement

The X200 FE features a 6.31-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and a 50MP front-facing camera. The phone is both IP68 and IP69 certified for water and dust resistance.

One of the highlights of the device is its massive 6,500mAh silicon carbon battery, which supports 90W fast charging. According to Vivo’s internal testing, users can expect over 25 hours of YouTube playback or 9.5 hours of gaming on a single charge. A full charge takes just 57 minutes.

Under the hood, the X200 FE is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the back, the smartphone houses a triple-camera system co-engineered with Zeiss. This includes a 50MP main sensor (Sony IMX921) with f/1.88 aperture and OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens (IMX882) with a f/2.65 aperture, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

Advertisement

The device runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and will be available in Black, Pink, Yellow, and Blue colour options. Pricing and wider availability details are yet to be announced.

Vivo X200 FE India launch

According to leaks and rumours, the Vivo X200 FE is expected to launch in India between July 14 and 19, following its launch today in Taiwan. It could be priced around Rs. 50,000, putting it in direct competition with the recently-launched OnePlus 13s, which is also a compact flagship smartphone, and has similar dimensions.