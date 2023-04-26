Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC: See specs, price, offers

Vivo has introduced its flagship Vivo X90 series that include Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro in India today. The highlights of the two smartphones include MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, 120W fast charging support and a 120Hz AMOLED display. The smartphones are now available for pre-order in India.

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro price, availability, offers

Vivo X90 is launched in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 63,999. It is available in Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black colour variants.

Vivo X90 Pro comes in one single storage variant that offers 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 84,999 in India. The smartphone comes in Vegan Leather finish and Legendary Black colour variant.

Both smartphones are now available for pre-booking in India. Buyers will get a Rs 8,000 discount on HDFC, and ICICI bank cards.

Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will go on sale on May 5 across Flipkart and Vivo’s e-store.

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro specifications, features

Vivo X90 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ technology and a 2,800 x 1,260-pixel resolution. The Pro model, on the other hand, has the same display but offers 2K resolution.

Both the handsets are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset and offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro run on Android 13-based FunTouch OS custom skin out of the box.

In terms of camera, Vivo X90 features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP IMX866 primary sensor that supports OIS, EIS, a 12MP portrait sensor and 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Vivo X90 Pro, on the other hand, has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP IMX866 primary sensor, a 50MP portrait lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Both smartphones come with a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

As for the battery, Vivo X90 houses a 4,810mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging while the Pro model is equipped with a 4,870 mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

