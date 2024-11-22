Voice messages on WhatsApp can now be turned into text; here's how it works

Voice messages are great for staying connected, but they’re not always easy to listen to—like when you’re in a noisy place or too busy to press play. WhatsApp has a solution: voice message transcripts. This new feature lets you read voice messages instead of listening to them.

What does this feature do?

Related Articles

Voice message transcripts turn audio messages into text. So, if you get a long message or can’t listen at the moment, you can read it instead.

According to WhatsApp, the transcripts are created directly on your phone. This means no one else—not even WhatsApp—can hear or read your voice messages.

How to use voice message transcripts

1. Turn it on: Go to Settings > Chats > Voice Message Transcripts to switch the feature on or off. You can also pick the language for transcriptions.

2. Read a voice message: Just long-press on a voice message and tap ‘transcribe’ to see the text.

When will you get it?

The feature is rolling out to users worldwide in the next few weeks. It will start with a few languages, but WhatsApp plans to add more soon. The user should keep the application updated at all times in order to get the new feature on time. The app can be updated from the respective Android and iOS application stores.

Drafts feature

WhatsApp also introduced a new 'Drafts' feature that lets you save unsent messages as drafts, making it easier to keep track of what you were about to say.

If you start typing a message but don’t send it, WhatsApp will mark the chat with a bold green “Draft” label, along with a preview of your unsent text. This way, you won’t forget to finish or send your message.



This new feature is also being rolled out globally and is now available for everyone. Most users on Android and iOS have already received this new feature.

WhatsApp has also added other updates recently, like a built-in address book and custom chat lists to help you organise conversations better.