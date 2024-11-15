WhatsApp adds 'message drafts' feature to help you find and finish unsent messages

WhatsApp has introduced a handy new feature called Message Drafts, aimed at helping users easily locate and finish any unsent messages they may have started but forgotten to send. This update is designed to save time and reduce the hassle of searching for half-written messages.

Whenever you start typing a message and leave it incomplete, WhatsApp will now mark it with a “Draft” label. These draft messages are then automatically moved to the top of your chat list, so you can find them quickly whenever you're ready to finish and send them. This is especially useful if you get interrupted or distracted and forget to come back to the message.

The Message Drafts feature can be a real time-saver, as it lets you easily pick up right where you left off. No more scrolling through your chat history or worrying about accidentally forgetting an important message. This way, you don’t miss out on getting your thoughts across, even if life pulls you away mid-conversation.

WhatsApp has made this feature available globally to all users on both iOS and Android, so everyone can benefit from it. Just make sure your app is updated to the latest version, and you’ll start seeing the draft indicators appear.

Other features on the way

Alongside Message Drafts, WhatsApp is working on other privacy-focused updates. Soon, users may be able to connect with others using usernames instead of phone numbers, giving an extra layer of privacy. This way, users can chat without sharing personal phone numbers.

In addition, WhatsApp is expanding its contact management tools, particularly on WhatsApp Web. Soon, users will be able to add and manage contacts directly from their computer, keeping work and personal contacts separate if they prefer.

These updates reflect WhatsApp’s commitment to making the app more convenient and privacy-focused for its global user base.