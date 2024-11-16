WhatsApp now lets you save message drafts simplifying unfinished conversations

WhatsApp has added a much-anticipated feature: message drafts. This new functionality, introduced this week, helps users keep track of unsent messages they may have typed but forgotten to send. It’s one of those updates that leave you wondering, “Why wasn’t this here before?”

When you begin typing a message but don’t send it, WhatsApp now highlights the chat with a bold green label reading “Draft,” followed by the content of your unsent text. This feature ensures you never accidentally lose track of messages you intended to send.

To make it even more user-friendly, chats with unsent drafts will automatically appear at the top of your chats list. This eliminates the need to scroll endlessly, searching for where you left off. Whether you’re dealing with a casual conversation or an important note you haven’t finished, this update provides a clear reminder to revisit your message.

The new drafts feature is seemingly rolling out globally and is now available for all users.

WhatsApp continues to expand its toolkit for over 100 million monthly active users worldwide. The app recently introduced other updates, including a built-in address book and custom chat lists to organise conversations more effectively. These enhancements further solidify WhatsApp’s position as a versatile communication tool that adapts to the evolving needs of its users.