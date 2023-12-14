Waitlist for Range Rover Electric open now, promises V8 level performance

In a step towards electrification, Range Rover has officially opened the waitlist for its much-anticipated Range Rover Electric. This prelude precedes the formal initiation of orders to prospective clients. The Range Rover Electric is poised to deliver a level of performance akin to the flagship Range Rover V8, embodying the renowned all-terrain prowess crafted by Land Rover experts—a hallmark feature since the brand's inception in 1970.

Current efforts involve rigorous physical prototype testing, with engineers focusing on crafting what is projected to be the quietest and most refined Range Rover to date. Range Rover's first fully electric vehicle promises to maintain its distinctive British design while enhancing its towing, wading, and all-terrain capabilities beyond other luxury electric SUVs.

The first of the production vehicles have been constructed following a year-long virtual development phase, spanning rigorous assessments of front-end robustness, multi-body systems analysis, and virtual wading trials reaching speeds of up to 50 km/h. Global on-road testing has commenced, spanning diverse terrains from the icy landscapes of Sweden to the arid heat of Dubai, braving temperatures fluctuating between -40°C to +50°C.

This extensive global physical testing program has been tailored for Range Rover's inaugural fully electric vehicle. Rigorous evaluations of the underfloor, battery durability, chassis integrity, and dynamic vehicle performance have been conducted, accounting for thermal derating.

Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director, Range Rover said, “Across the globe, we’re seeing the highest levels of client demand in our 53-year history. Because of this unprecedented success story, we’re now opening the official wait list for the opportunity to be among the first to place a pre-order for the most anticipated Range Rover of recent times."

The forthcoming Range Rover Electric is set to be designed, engineered, and manufactured in the United Kingdom. Utilising the flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA), production will take place in Solihull alongside existing mild and plug-in hybrid Range Rover models. A groundbreaking development marks the assembly of batteries and Electric Drive Units (EDUs) at JLR's state-of-the-art Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton, UK. This step is a testament to Range Rover's commitment to electrification, aligning with its ambitious 2039 net-zero carbon aspiration.

Thomas Müller, Executive Director, Product Engineering, JLR said, “We are on target to create the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever created. And as repeated throughout history, Range Rover will continue to set the standard. The first of its type. An electric luxury SUV that can deliver on the Range Rover promise. A true global luxury product, as yet unseen in the industry. Created in the heart of the United Kingdom, the Range Rover Electric will slot into the range alongside its mild hybrid [MHEV] and plug-in electric hybrid [PHEV] siblings, offering a breadth of options to meet our

clients’ needs.”

