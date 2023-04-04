Walmart to lay off 2,000 employees from e-commerce warehouses: Report

E-commerce company Walmart will cut more than 2,000 positions across five e-commerce fulfillment centers in the country, according to regulatory filings, cited by Bloomberg.

The report claims that Walmart plans to adjust its operations to better cater to online shoppers. The job cuts include over 1,000 positions in Fort Worth, Texas, as well as 600 in Pennsylvania, 400 in Florida, and around 200 in New Jersey. The retail giant is also planning an additional reduction in California.

Last month, Walmart had confirmed the staffing cuts at its warehouses without providing specifics. The regulatory filings offer more precise details on the job losses, although the company has emphasized that the affected employees may find other roles within the organization.

While some Walmart workers will lose their jobs due to the cuts, the company is also expanding in other areas. Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said that the retailer is "growing in some areas as it adjusts its stores and fulfillment centers to handle more online orders," which could potentially allow the company to reallocate some employees to different jobs.

Tech Layoffs

It is unclear what the net impact on total employment at Walmart will be, given the company's plans for expansion and reorganization. However, the job losses at Walmart are significantly smaller than those at rival Amazon.com Inc., which recently announced it would eliminate a further 9,000 jobs in addition to the 18,000 it had already cut.

Other big tech companies like Google and Meta have also opted for mass layoffs in the face of economic uncertainty. Google announced 12,000 job cuts in January this year whereas Meta fired 21,000 employees in two waves of layoffs.