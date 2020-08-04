Want to finish that Netflix show over the weekend? New feature allows users to adjust speed

Netflix has launched a new feature that will allow users to control the playback speed of its content. This feature, which Netflix began testing last year, has been rolled out for Android app users. The feature will soon be available for the iOS app and web browsers as well.

With the playback speed feature, subscribers can adjust the speed of the shows or movies they are watching on the Netflix Android app. Users can stream at either 0.5x or 0.75x speeds for slowed-down viewing and 1.25x or 1.5x speeds for faster watching. Playback speed options will also be available on downloaded titles that people have saved for offline viewing.

Users must opt-in to use the playback speeds with every single title they want to watch. The speed won't remain active when someone picks something else to watch. This will prevent people from accidentally watching everything at one particular speed.

How to speed up Netflix playback on Android

1. Open the Netflix app and select the content you want to watch.

2. After playback begins, tap the screen to bring up the playback controls and tap the icon in the lower left corner that looks like a speedometer.

3. From the pop-up menu, choose your preferred playback speed.

4. To further adjust the speed or revert to regular playback, repeat the process.

