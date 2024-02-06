OIa CEO Bhavish Aggarwal showcased the new Krutrim AI late last year. During the event, he provided a demo of the chatbot. Now, the it is being teased by Aggarwal ahead of the official launch. In one of the screen grabs, we can see Aggarwal questioning Krutrim AI about the origins of India and its relation with British Raj. On another slide, Aggarwal shared the response of ChatGPT, a large language model that is built in the USA, to the same question.

Aggarwal then went on the infer that the difference in response is the reason why India needs an AI like Krutrim which is built in India. In the response provided by Krutrim, the AI claimed India was a country well before the existence of British Raj.

Was India a country before the British Raj?

Krutrim AI: Yes, India was a country before the British Raj. It had its own political system, culture, language, religion, and tradition. Before the arrival of the British, India was ruled by various dynasties such as the Mauryan Empire, the Gupta Empire, the Mughal Empire, and the Maratha Confederacy. There were also independent kingdoms like Punjab, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. However, after the arrival of the British, India's political structure changed drastically due to the colonial policies implemented by them.

ChatGPT (GPT-4):

Before the establishment of the British Raj, the region that is now known as India was not a single unified country in the modern sense but a collection of various kingdoms, empires, and principalities. These political entities varied greatly in size, power, and influence, and they often changed due to wars, alliances, and dynastic changes. The concept of India as a unified nation-state emerged more clearly during and after British colonial rule.

Krutrim gets unicorn status

Krutrim has turned into a unicorn after they raised $50 million from big investors like Matrix Partners India. They shared this news in a blog post, saying they’re the first AI company from India to reach this value. They reached unicorn status within a month of showing a new language model they’ve developed with India in focus. The large language model is trained on more Indian languages and can understand more nuances, according to Krutrim.

