Watch: Tim Cook's priceless reaction when customer brings old Macintosh Classic machine to Apple BKC store

Apple CEO Tim Cook had a first-hand experience of frenzy among Indians for the tech giant's products as he inaugurated the company's first retail store in India in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Cook opened the doors of the store located in a mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) business district exactly at 11 am to welcome the first set of customers.

Dressed in a black t-shirt and grey pants and accompanied by the company's senior vice president for retail Deirdre O'Brien, Cook opened the doors of the store to walk into a crowded foyer to pose for the media, and then started welcoming customers into the store.

As the store's 100-odd employees along with company executives from other parts of the world cheered, Cook welcomed about a dozen-odd customers for seven minutes before going back into the store.

"The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India," Cook, who is making his first visit to India in seven years, said on Twitter.

One Apple fanatic brought a boxed mint-condition iPod Touch, which he had bought on eBay, to the store opening in Mumbai.

Many visitors wore T-shirts in the style favoured by co-founder Steve Jobs, had their hair cut in the shape of an Apple logo. However, Tim Cook looked most surprised when a fan brought a version of the first Apple computer launched in 1984.

Tim Cook couldn't believe his eyes when he saw the customer bring an old Macintosh Classic machine to Apple BKC store. Here's how he reacted:

#WATCH | Apple CEO Tim Cook surprised at seeing a customer bring his old Macintosh Classic machine at the opening of India's first Apple store at Mumbai's BKC

Donning a yellow cap in Mumbai's heat outside the Apple store, Sajid was seen gleaming with pride over his antique possession and excitement to enter the store.

However, it was just the monitor that was seen and not the rest of its parts.

He also explained how he has been an Apple user since 1984. "Desktops, laptops, iMacs, colour candy ones, the entire range from Apple I have been using that. It is a great pleasure to work on Apple products. There is no other product that gives you that joy, when you are designing. I am a designer myself, I was a print designer now I am moved to UI/UX, I do digital design now," he told Moneycontrol.

He added: "I am very happy and proud that Apple is opening a store here finally. It is a big moment for Apple users in India and we can look forward to coming to this store and exploring all the latest Apple products."

The launch of the Mumbai store will be followed by opening of another retail outlet in New Delhi's Saket on Thursday.

