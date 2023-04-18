Apple fans assemble in Mumbai: Here's what a man did at the store

Apple on Tuesday morning opened its first ever retail store in India. The store, situated in Mumbai’s Jio World Drive mall in the Bandra Kurla complex (BKC), saw long queues of Apple fans, waiting for the store to be inaugurated by chief executive Tim Cook.

Among the Apple admirers outside the store, was seen a man carrying a vintage Macintosh SE computer.

Donning a yellow cap in Mumbai's heat outside the Apple store, Sajid was seen gleaming with pride over his antique possession and excitement to enter the store.

However, it was just the monitor that was seen and not the rest of its parts.

He also explained how he has been an Apple user since 1984. "Desktops, laptops, iMacs, colour candy ones, the entire range from Apple I have been using that. It is a great pleasure to work on Apple products. There is no other product that gives you that joy, when you are designing. I am a designer myself, I was a print designer now I am moved to UI/UX, I do digital design now," he told Moneycontrol.

He also said, "I am very happy and proud that Apple is opening a store here finally. It is a big moment for Apple users in India and we can look forward to coming to this store and exploring all the latest Apple products," he told reporters outside the store.

Apple store was inaugurated by CEO Tim Cook and SVP Diedre O'Brien. Both the executives were also seen taking pictures and selfies with the first few customers of the store.

The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India. pic.twitter.com/talx2ZQEMl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2023

Apple BKC is more than just an architectural marvel, and is considered to be a sustainable one as it's made with a lot of ecological awareness.

Different parts of the store have been put together with raw material sources from different parts of the country. It is spread across 20,000 sq ft.

The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 per cent renewable energy. Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling.

It displays all of Apple's extensive hardware from the iPhones to iPads, Apple Watch to iMacs, AirPods to HomePods.

