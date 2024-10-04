‘We are siblings, sometimes they squabble’: Microsoft AI boss Mustafa Suleyman likens OpenAI partnership to sibling rivalry

Microsoft is forging ahead with the development of its own large language model, but according to its AI head, Mustafa Suleyman, the company's relationship with OpenAI remains strong. In a recent interview on the "On with Kara Swisher" podcast, Suleyman described the dynamic between the two companies as a "good-natured sibling rivalry."

"We are siblings," Suleyman said. "Sometimes they squabble, but largely we're on the same team."

While Microsoft is working on its in-house AI model, MAI-1, OpenAI has released GPT-4o and o1-preview. Despite the competition, Suleyman dispelled any tension, emphasising that such rivalry is "healthy and a natural part of things."

Microsoft's deep ties with OpenAI date back to 2019 when the tech giant made a bold $1 billion investment in the then-fledgling AI company. Suleyman called this move one for "corporate history," adding, "It was also brave. I mean, a billion dollars in 2019 on a technology that was very, very far from doing anything in practice. It was pure research."

Since then, Microsoft has invested over $13 billion in OpenAI, with close collaboration on research and core infrastructure. The partnership has grown deeper, even as both companies advance their AI agendas.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella showed his support for OpenAI’s Sam Altman following his temporary ousting last year, offering roles at Microsoft to both Altman and OpenAI president Greg Brockman. Though both returned to OpenAI shortly after, Suleyman took the helm of Microsoft’s AI division in March, alongside Karén Simonyan.

Suleyman also highlighted that Microsoft's partnerships extend beyond OpenAI, saying, "I think one of the things people don't realise is that all the companies actually have deep partnerships with other companies. I mean, we have a deep relationship with Amazon, believe it or not, on a lot of fronts."