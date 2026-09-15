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‘We have made the decision’: Oracle’s layoff email to employees; read full message

‘We have made the decision’: Oracle’s layoff email to employees; read full message

Amid a major restructuring plan, Oracle has conducted another round of layoffs, after already reducing its workforce by over 21,000 worldwide.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 12:05 PM IST
‘We have made the decision’: Oracle’s layoff email to employees; read full messageTech layoffs continues as Oracle conducts second major round of layoffs. (AI generated image)

Oracle, the IT giant, has conducted another round of layoffs, and impacted employees have started to receive emails informing them about the company’s decision to eliminate their roles and restructuring plans. According to a Business Insider report, employees received an early morning email on September 14, informing them that their roles had been terminated as part of a "broader organisational change."

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Must read: 'Today is your last working day': Oracle begins new round of layoffs; here's what the shocking 6 am email says

Read Oracle’s email to impacted employees

“We are sharing some difficult news regarding your position.

After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change. As a result, today is your last working day.

We are grateful for your dedication, hard work, and the impact you have made during your time with us.

After signing your termination paperwork, you will be eligible to receive a severance package subject to the terms and conditions of the severance plan. You will receive an email from DocuSign to your Oracle email address with details on your severance and termination date.

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Immediate Action Required

To receive important follow-up information, including FAQs and separation documents to help you through this transition, you must provide a personal email address.

Must read: Oracle layoffs: IT giant adds $700 million to restructuring tally amid expensive AI push

Please click here to submit a personal email address immediately. If you make a submission error, please re-submit a new form. Please Note: The personal email address will only be used for correspondence regarding separation-related information and severance agreements.

Access to your computer, email, voicemail, and files will be deactivated soon, and you will be unable to log into your computer. As a reminder, you are prohibited from downloading, copying or retaining (including emailing yourself any Oracle confidential information.

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Thank you for your contributions to our organization. If you have additional questions, please reach out to the HR team via the Ask HR page…

Oracle Leadership.”

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 15, 2026 12:04 PM IST
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