Oracle layoffs: IT giant adds $700 million to restructuring tally amid expensive AI push

The ongoing layoffs follow a turbulent stretch for the company’s head count; workforce levels fell by roughly 21,000 employees over the year ending in May, leaving the enterprise software maker with about 141,000 global workers.

The additional restructuring comes as Oracle aggressively scales up large-scale data center capacity to support AI compute workloads for major clients, including OpenAI. Building out gigawatt-scale sites and procuring specialized hardware has placed significant weight on Oracle’s balance sheet, resulting in a negative free cash flow of $5.4 billion for its latest quarter.

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To fund its capital expenditure commitments and preserve operating margins, Chief Financial Officer Hilary Maxson pointed to broad "simplification and efficiency actions" aimed at reshaping the organization's cost profile.

Investor reaction to Oracle’s capital strategy remains divided. While stock volatility reflects market hesitation over debt-driven infrastructure expansion and high component costs, Oracle's contracted revenue backlog recently surged by $26 billion — reaching $664 billion.

About half of that total is expected to convert into sales over the next 36 months, offering a path to long-term top-line growth as the company pivots from a traditional software model into a core provider of cloud infrastructure.

Separately, the filing disclosed a pre-arranged stock trading plan adopted on June 22 for Chairman Larry Ellison. The mechanism authorises Ellison, who holds roughly 40% of Oracle's common stock, to sell up to 50 million shares through October 24.