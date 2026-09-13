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Oracle layoffs: IT giant adds $700 million to restructuring tally amid expensive AI push

Oracle layoffs: IT giant adds $700 million to restructuring tally amid expensive AI push

The ongoing layoffs follow a turbulent stretch for the company’s head count; workforce levels fell by roughly 21,000 employees over the year ending in May, leaving the enterprise software maker with about 141,000 global workers. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 13, 2026 9:00 AM IST
Oracle layoffs: IT giant adds $700 million to restructuring tally amid expensive AI pushThe additional restructuring comes as Oracle aggressively scales up large-scale data center capacity to support AI compute workloads for major clients, including OpenAI.

Driven by an expensive push into artificial intelligence infrastructure and mounting cash flow pressure, Oracle Corp. is expanding its workforce reduction plans. In a regulatory filing on Friday, the enterprise cloud vendor disclosed that it expects to incur an additional $700 million in restructuring charges, bringing the total estimated price tag of its fiscal 2026 restructuring plan to $2.8 billion.

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The incremental $700 million outlay — largely covering severance payouts and facility exits — reflects additional cost-cutting measures taking shape across the business. Oracle had already accrued approximately $2.1 billion tied to the plan.

The ongoing layoffs follow a turbulent stretch for the company’s head count; workforce levels fell by roughly 21,000 employees over the year ending in May, leaving the enterprise software maker with about 141,000 global workers.

The additional restructuring comes as Oracle aggressively scales up large-scale data center capacity to support AI compute workloads for major clients, including OpenAI. Building out gigawatt-scale sites and procuring specialized hardware has placed significant weight on Oracle’s balance sheet, resulting in a negative free cash flow of $5.4 billion for its latest quarter.

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To fund its capital expenditure commitments and preserve operating margins, Chief Financial Officer Hilary Maxson pointed to broad "simplification and efficiency actions" aimed at reshaping the organization's cost profile.

Investor reaction to Oracle’s capital strategy remains divided. While stock volatility reflects market hesitation over debt-driven infrastructure expansion and high component costs, Oracle's contracted revenue backlog recently surged by $26 billion — reaching $664 billion.

About half of that total is expected to convert into sales over the next 36 months, offering a path to long-term top-line growth as the company pivots from a traditional software model into a core provider of cloud infrastructure.

Separately, the filing disclosed a pre-arranged stock trading plan adopted on June 22 for Chairman Larry Ellison. The mechanism authorises Ellison, who holds roughly 40% of Oracle's common stock, to sell up to 50 million shares through October 24.

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Published on: Sep 13, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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