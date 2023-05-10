'We hired more people than were let go': Post layoffs, IBM unveils new AI watsonx

IBM has rolled out a new AI and data platform called WatsonX, aimed at helping businesses seamlessly incorporate AI into their operations. This move comes over a decade after the introduction of IBM's software, Watson, which gained attention after winning the game show Jeopardy. However, Watson's high cost made it difficult for companies to implement it. With the success of chatbot ChatGPT, which has brought down the cost of AI models, IBM is hoping to attract more business. The lower cost of implementing large language AI models has significantly increased the chances of success, according to IBM CEO Arvind Krishna.

Krishna explained that once the model has been created, it can easily be adapted for a hundred or even a thousand different tasks, making it very easy for non-experts to use. AI could also reduce certain back-office jobs at IBM in the coming years, but that doesn't mean that the total employment at the company will decrease. According to Krishna, IBM hired more people than were let go because the company is hiring in areas where there is more demand from clients.

Watsonx allows companies to train and deploy AI models, generate code using natural language, and use various large language models for different purposes, such as chemical creation or climate change modelling. IBM is joining hands with various companies and embracing a more open ecosystem, including partnering with the AI software development hub Hugging Face, which is based on open-source technology.

Overall, IBM's watsonx platform is a significant step towards integrating AI into businesses, making it easier and more cost-effective for companies to use AI to improve their operations and create value for their clients.

