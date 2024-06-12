'We will try': HD Kumaraswamy on Tesla in Karnataka, prioritises national growth over regional interests

Taking charge as the Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy emphasised his commitment to national development, stating that his focus extends beyond his home state.

When questioned about the possibility of attracting companies like Tesla to set up manufacturing in Karnataka, Kumaraswamy, a leader of the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), responded, "Yes, it is there. We will try." However, he quickly added, "My concern is not limited to Karnataka, it is the entire country's growth. We will work accordingly. I am not a selfish man. We will work sincerely for the country's growth."

Kumaraswamy's appointment comes despite his party securing only two Lok Sabha seats in the recent elections. The JDS contested in an alliance with the BJP in Karnataka, where they collectively won 19 out of 28 constituencies. This victory came amidst controversy surrounding Kumaraswamy's nephew, Prajwal Revanna, who faced allegations of sexual assault and lost his Lok Sabha seat.

The new Minister's statement aligns with recent optimism regarding Tesla's potential entry into India. Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his election victory and expressed enthusiasm for his companies to undertake "exciting work" in the country. PM Modi responded by highlighting India's strengths as a business destination.

Tesla's entry into the Indian market has been a subject of speculation for some time. Musk previously met with PM Modi in 2023 and expressed confidence in Tesla's future in India. The Indian government's new electric vehicle policy, with its significant tax incentives for EV imports, further fuels expectations of Tesla's entry into the market.