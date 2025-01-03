'We'll get it back on road': Elon Musk praises Cybertruck's durability after Las Vegas explosion

Tesla’s Cybertruck has found itself in an unusual spotlight after surviving a deadly explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend the vehicle’s design, saying it not only withstood the blast but also prevented more significant damage.

“The battery pack never even caught fire, and the tyres are still inflated!” Musk tweeted. “Once we get this Cybertruck back to Tesla, we’ll buff out the scratches and get it back on the road.” His remarks came after the vehicle was at the centre of an incident that left the driver dead and seven others injured.

Musk went on to claim that the Cybertruck’s unique design directed the explosion upwards, sparing the hotel from severe damage. “The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken,” Musk said.

The battery pack never even caught fire and the tires are still inflated!



Once we get this Cybertruck back to Tesla, we’ll buff out the scratches and get it back on the road. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

What happened in Las Vegas?

The explosion, according to Las Vegas police, was caused by a device detonated in the bed of the Cybertruck. The makeshift bomb included fireworks, gas tanks, and camping fuel. The blast killed the driver, who police believe triggered the explosion, and injured bystanders nearby.

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill praised the vehicle’s build, attributing the limited damage to its design. “The fact that this was a Cybertruck really limited the damage inside the valet area because it directed most of the blast up through the truck,” McMahill said. “The front glass doors at the Trump hotel weren’t even broken.”

FBI investigation underway

The FBI is currently investigating whether the explosion is tied to a terrorist plot. While the motive remains unclear, Musk’s remarks have drawn attention to the Cybertruck’s durability, with fans and critics alike debating its performance under extreme conditions.

Social media reacts to Cybertruck’s durability

Musk’s post has sparked widespread reactions on social media. One user lauded the vehicle’s design, saying, “A bomb went off in the Cybertruck’s bed and the tyres didn’t pop/deflate, the exterior of the truck is intact, the bed door is still attached, and the steel exterior helped contain the blast. It’s the toughest & most badass truck ever made!” Musk reposted the comment, further amplifying the discussion.

However, not all responses were celebratory. Musk criticised what he called “false claims” from legacy media suggesting the Cybertruck malfunctioned. “Media headlines are misleading audiences, suggesting the Cybertruck caught fire or exploded due to a malfunction,” Musk posted. “The truth is that explosives were placed in the back and intentionally detonated.”

Musk’s frustrations with the media didn’t stop there. Highlighting another post accusing media outlets of sabotaging Tesla’s brand, Musk hinted at possible legal action. “Maybe it is time to do so,” he wrote, referencing calls from followers for Tesla to sue.