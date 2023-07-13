Westinghouse unveils five new smart Google TVs starting at Rs 10,499; see all models, specs and pricing

Westinghouse, an American electronics brand, is set to make a splash in the television market with its latest offerings. In collaboration with leading online retailer Amazon, Westinghouse is unveiling its newest additions to the TV lineup. The W2 Series includes the 32-inch HD Ready, 43-inch Full HD, and 40-inch Full HD models, while the Quantum Series features the 50-inch and 55-inch 4K models. These televisions will be available exclusively on Amazon, starting at a price of Rs 10,499. Customers can also take advantage of discounts during the early sale, which will run from July 14th to July 16th, 2023.

James Lewis, COO of Westinghouse Electric Corporation said, "We are incredibly excited about the expansion of TVs in the Indian market. As a renowned brand with a powerful history, Westinghouse is poised to deliver exceptional television experiences to Indian consumers."

The all-new Westinghouse 32, 40, and 43-inch HD Android TVs with Realtek technology deliver a powerful audio experience with their advanced speaker system. Equipped with 2 36W Box Speakers, these models provide rich and immersive sound quality. The surround sound technology further enhances the viewing experience, making viewers feel fully immersed in their favourite movies and shows. The TVs also come with 1 GB RAM and 8GB ROM, a bezel-less design and Android 11 operating system.

Additionally, the TVs come with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, allowing seamless connectivity with laptops, mobile devices, and PCs. Accessing popular streaming platforms such as Amazon Video, Zee5, Sony LIV, and Voot is made easier with dedicated shortcut keys on the YouTube remote.

For customers seeking a larger display and enhanced features, Westinghouse offers the 50 and 55-inch Google TV models priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 32,999 respectively. These TVs come with 2GB RAM and 16 GB ROM. Powered by an MT9062 processor, the 4K display comes with HDR 10+ capability for vibrant visuals.

In terms of sound, these are equipped with 2 48W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers featuring DTS TruSurround Technology. The TVs also boast a bezel-less and air-slim design, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, a voice-enabled remote, and 3 HDMI & 2 USB ports for seamless connectivity with various devices.

Pallavi Singh Marwah, VP of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd said, "We are thrilled to announce the unveiling of our incredible selection of five brand-new Westinghouse TV models, which include Google TVs and Android TVs. This remarkable lineup is the result of our collaboration with Amazon, and we couldn't be more excited to showcase these cutting-edge televisions.”

