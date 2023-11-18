'We’ve been through tough & great times together': OpenAI president Greg Brockman quits hours after Sam Altman gets sacked

Hours after the board of directors of the nonprofit organisation overseeing AI company OpenAI fired CEO Sam Altman, president Greg Brockman announced his resignation as president and co-founder of OpenAI. The company, which brought about ChatGPT, had removed Brockman from the company board and he was asked to report to the new CEO.

Earlier, the company said it had dismissed CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors.

“The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," the company said. It added that Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, will take over as interim CEO effective immediately.

“I’m super proud of what we’ve all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago,” Brockman wrote in a post on the social media site X. “We’ve been through tough & great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible. But based on today’s news, I quit.”

After learning today’s news, this is the message I sent to the OpenAI team: https://t.co/NMnG16yFmm pic.twitter.com/8x39P0ejOM — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 18, 2023

Following the news of his sacking, Altman took to X (formerly X) and said, "I loved my time at OpenAI. It was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. Most of all I loved working with such talented people. Will have more to say about what’s next later."

After sacking Altman, OpenAI appointed CTO Mira Murati as the interim CEO. The company said that Murati had a “unique skill set” and would provide “a seamless transition while it conducts a formal search for a permanent CEO.”

Mira, 34, has worked on various projects of OpenAI, such as ChatGPT and DALL-E.

OpenAI has emerged as one of the most powerful companies in artificial intelligence after it released the wildly popular ChatGPT last November.

Earlier this week, it was reported that OpenAI has intensified the hiring process to lure the top talents from rival tech giants like Meta and Google and is offering hefty pay packages. AI firm has been trying to build its capacity for the development of AI chatbots, particularly the popular ChatGPT.

