What are pagers? Why does Hezbollah still use a now out-of-fashion communication device?

At least nine people lost their lives, and nearly 3,000 were injured in Lebanon following a series of explosions attributed to wireless devices called pagers used by members of Hezbollah.

Sources within the Lebanese security community have alleged that the Israeli Mossad spy agency embedded explosives in 5,000 Taiwanese-made pagers procured by the Iran-backed militia before the explosions.

Related Articles

NOW, WHAT ARE PAGERS?

The pagers, commonly known as ‘beepers,’ are small, portable communication devices designed to receive short messages transmitted over radio frequencies. Once a staple of communication for professionals such as doctors and journalists, pagers have largely fallen out of favour with the rise of mobile phones in the 1990s, which provided more versatile and accessible means of communication.

WHY IS HEZBOLLAH STILL USING THEM?

Despite their decline in everyday use, Hezbollah reportedly continues to utilise pagers as a low-tech communication option to avoid detection by Israeli tracking systems. The recent explosions have drawn attention to the group's reliance on this seemingly outdated technology.

Each explosive device contained up to 3 grams of explosives, Al Jazeera reported. Israeli authorities have not responded to the explosions or the related accusations.

Israel has a history of using similar tactics; for instance, in 1996, the Israeli intelligence agency Shin Bet allegedly planted 15 grams of RDX explosive in a mobile phone to kill Hamas leader Yahya Ayyash, which detonated when he called his father, resulting in his death.

Following the blasts, a senior Lebanese security official stated that the devices were imported from Taiwanese company Gold Apollo. However, Gold Apollo has since denied manufacturing the pagers, clarifying that they were produced by a firm named BAC, which holds a license to use its brand. The Lebanese source indicated that the pagers were ordered earlier this year.

As investigations continue, the fallout from the incident has sparked tensions, with Hezbollah vowing retribution against Israel for the alleged operation. A spokesperson for the group remarked, "Israel will certainly receive its punishment" in response to the devastating attack.