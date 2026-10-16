What does the “i” in iPhone actually stand for? The answer goes back to 1998

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Steve Jobs wanted MacMan. Ken Segall had another idea

In his account of the naming process, Segall recalled that Jobs had challenged his advertising team to come up with something better than his preferred name, MacMan. The new computer had to be recognisably a Macintosh, while signalling that it was designed to help people get online easily.

Segall’s team presented several options, saving iMac for last. Jobs disliked the suggestion and asked the team to return with more names. But Segall continued to back it. At a subsequent meeting, Jobs reportedly said he no longer hated the name, although he still did not like it. Soon afterwards, Segall learnt that Jobs had put the name on a model and was showing it around Apple. The positive reaction helped it stick.

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The name was more than a clever combination of letters. The ‘i’ primarily referred to the internet, which was central to the computer’s purpose. When Jobs introduced the iMac on May 6, 1998, he described it as the result of “the marriage of the excitement of the internet with the simplicity of Macintosh”. He also presented four broader ideas, including individual, instruct, inform and inspire, associated with the letter.

From the iMac to the iPhone

The original iMac arrived in a market filled with largely beige, boxy desktop computers. Apple’s translucent, colourful design made it stand out, while its internet-focused positioning gave the name a clear purpose. The ‘i’ was no longer just a prefix, but it became a shorthand for Apple’s vision of accessible technology.

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When Jobs unveiled the iPhone in January 2007, the naming convention had already become familiar. He introduced the device as three products in one, including an iPod with touch controls, a mobile phone and an internet communications device. The name carried forward the association between Apple’s products and the internet, even as the phone promised to change how people accessed it.

The convention continued with products such as the iPod and iPad. Over time, however, Apple also moved towards names without the prefix, including Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro.

Looking back, the ‘i’ seems like an obvious part of Apple’s identity. But it began with a creative idea that its own co-founder initially resisted. Ken Segall didn't name the iPhone, but he helped establish the naming convention that came before it. In a company known for obsessing over every detail, that small letter became a reminder that a lasting legacy can sometimes start with a name.