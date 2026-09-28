‘What else I can do with ChatGPT’: Sachin Tendulkar partners with OpenAI to explore AI chatbot capabilities

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Tendulkar did not reveal specific details about what the partnership will involve, but said that there are “some interesting things” coming up and that he is looking forward to sharing them. He also wants to use the partnership to discover more ways to use ChatGPT and encourage others to try it for things they care about.

From curiosity to getting things done

Tendulkar said his experience with ChatGPT has gone beyond simply asking questions. According to his post, the tool has helped him explore ideas while also serving practical purposes.

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One example he shared was planning his last family trip using ChatGPT. He said this is one of the aspects of the partnership he is particularly looking forward to - discovering what else he can do with the technology and sharing what he finds useful.

The announcement also reflects a more personal approach to how Tendulkar wants to introduce people to ChatGPT. Rather than suggesting that users need a specific reason to start, he encouraged them to begin with something they already care about.

I’m excited to announce my partnership with OpenAI. We have some interesting things coming up, and I can’t wait to share them with you.



I’ve always been curious... One question usually leads to another, and ChatGPT has certainly encouraged that habit. But it has also proved… pic.twitter.com/4FUaqOQRL3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2026

‘There are so many places to start’

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Tendulkar said he hopes to encourage more people to give ChatGPT a try, whether they have a question, an idea or something they have always wanted to explore. While the cricket legend has not disclosed further details about the upcoming partnership, he signed off his announcement by saying he is “looking forward to exploring together”.

For now, the details of what the collaboration will bring remain under wraps, leaving Tendulkar’s promise of “some interesting things” as the next part of the story.