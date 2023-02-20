What is Meta Verified? Facebook and Instagram's new Twitter-Blue like paid subscription

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is rolling out a new subscription service called Meta Verified. This new feature is being rolled out just months after Twitter revamped and relaunched their new service called Twitter Blue. According to Meta, the aim of the new service is to help up-and-coming creators establish their presence and build their community faster.

The new offering on Instagram and Facebook includes a verified badge that authenticates users' accounts with a government ID, proactive account protection, access to account support, increased visibility, and reach. It will also come with some more exclusive features.

Meta Verified Pricing

The service will be first tested in Australia and New Zealand later this week, and Meta hopes to roll it out globally soon. Meta Verified monthly subscription can be purchased directly on Instagram or Facebook for $11.99 (Roughly Rs 990) on the web and $14.99 (roughly Rs 1,240) on iOS and Android, and it will offer subscribers increased visibility and reach with prominence in some areas of the platform, such as search, comments, and recommendations.

Meta Verified Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible for Meta Verified, accounts must meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history, and be at least 18 years old. Applicants will also need to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they’re applying for. Subscriptions will include proactive monitoring for account impersonation.

Businesses not Eligible

However, not everyone will be eligible for the service. Businesses are not able to apply for Meta Verified at this time. The company is committed to building safety from the beginning and will continuously monitor and review reported violations, as well as take swift action against those who try to evade the system.

Meta has emphasized that there will be no changes to accounts on Instagram and Facebook that are already verified based on prior requirements, including authenticity and notability. The company also plans to expand access to verification and evolve the meaning of the verified badge so that more people can trust the accounts they interact with are authentic.

Similar to Twitter Blue, Meta Verified won't allow users to keep the verified symbol after changing identity details such as profile name, username, date of birth, or photo on the profile. The user will have to go through the verification process again.