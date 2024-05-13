scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
What is OpenAI's new GPT-4o and why it might be the most interesting update yet

Feedback

What is OpenAI's new GPT-4o and why it might be the most interesting update yet

OpenAI has introduced GPT-4o, its most advanced AI model designed for human-like digital interactions. The model excels in speed, language fluency, and integrates audio, visual, and text inputs.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
What is OpenAI's GPT-4o What is OpenAI's GPT-4o

OpenAI has just rolled out GPT-4o, its most advanced AI model yet, and it's designed to make your digital interactions feel almost human. During the announcement, OpenAI's team gave a live demo of the new GPT. Going by that interaction, it is safe to say that the new Voice Mode will get exponentially better after the update, making the chatbot sound almost like a human being. The team constantly kept interrupting the ChatGPT while it was trying to respond and it kept modifying its response accordingly. 

Related Articles

So, to understand what's going on under the hood, let's dive into the details of this new update and explore why it could be OpenAI's most intriguing and impactful update yet.

Faster and more fluent
One of the standout features of GPT-4o is its speed. Not only does it match the prowess of its predecessor, GPT-4 Turbo, in handling English text and coding tasks, but it significantly betters the handling of non-English languages. This means a smoother experience for a global user base.

Blending sight, sound, and text
GPT-4o isn’t just about text. It integrates audio and visual inputs and outputs too. Imagine asking your computer a question out loud and it recognising not just your words, but the tone and context, or showing it a picture and getting an explanation in seconds. GPT-4o can respond to spoken queries in as little as 232 milliseconds—comparable to a human response in a conversation.

More seamless processing
Earlier versions of Voice Mode in ChatGPT involved a somewhat clunky process where different models handled different tasks: one model would transcribe speech to text, another would process the text, and yet another would turn the text back into speech. GPT-4o simplifies all this with a single model handling text, vision, and audio from start to finish. This not only cuts down on response time but also improves the quality of the interaction. The model can now detect nuances like tone, recognise multiple speakers, and even incorporate sounds like laughter or singing into its responses.

When will you get to play with the new GPT-4o?
Starting today, GPT-4o’s capabilities are being integrated into ChatGPT, initially in text and image formats, with plans to roll out audio and video capabilities to select partners soon. It's available in the free tier and to Plus users, who will enjoy up to five times higher message limits.

Safety features
OpenAI claims it has implemented new techniques to ensure the model’s outputs remain reliable and safe across all new modalities. This includes refined training data and built-in safeguards specifically designed for voice interactions. OpenAI is also inviting feedback to refine and improve GPT-4o.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: May 13, 2024, 11:45 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement