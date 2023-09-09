What to expect from Apple event 2023: New Periscope lens for iPhone, Vision Pro, price drop, and more

Apple Wonderlust event will take place on September 12 at 10.30 pm IST. Ahead of the biggest Apple event, Tech Today’s Aayush Ailawadi spoke to tech experts, Michael Josh, Chief Content Officer, GadgetMatch and Nishant Padhiar, Editor, Stuff India about what to expect from the event.

Talking about the big upgrades to expect from iPhone 15 series this year, Padhiar said: “We just want a good Zoom. So I'm really excited about the Pro models offering 6X Zoom, as suggested by the rumours. The one thing that Apple really lacks and loses out to Samsung is because of the Zoom quality. I think that is what they will be addressing this year with the iPhone 15 Pro, probably with a periscope lens."

Apple is also expected to bring the second generation of Apple Watch Ultra 2. To this, Josh said that Apple Watch Ultra already comes with great features that give well-detailed reports of your physical health as well as sleep health. "I think the next update for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 might not be so groundbreaking in terms of the battery life or the display, which are fantastic already. I think it might be more about the integration with other Apple products or other Apple variables," he said.

He added: “We actually hear about an action button potentially coming to the iPhone. It allows users to start and stop runs with the press of a button. But, you know, having that one programmable button on an iPhone or on smaller Apple watches would be great too.”

Apple introduced its first mixed reality headset at WWDC earlier this year. Talking about the headset, Padhiar stated: “It has already been about close to five months since we saw the first prototypes and the working prototypes of the Vision Pro and even the demos were outstanding. Like in fact, some of the things they could not even show in the keynote because they said it would just not translate on a 2D on your laptop, on your TV. Those were the kind of experiences we actually got to see when we wore the, the Vision Pro ourselves.”

Josh said that Apple now needs to give an early experience option for Vision Pro to consumers so that they can make an informed decision before buying it. He told Tech Today: “I think what Apple needs to do is start allowing for scheduling a demo at an Apple Store. They are going to do so that the public can actually book a slot, come into the store and then try it. I believe that people do need to be able to try it on for size if they're really going to be spending, $3,000 for a new gadget that they have never seen before.”

Josh believes that Apple is not going to announce anything huge this year, apart from the rumoured devices. However, Padhiar thinks that Apple’s “one more thing” is going to be the second generation of AirPods Pro Max headset that was launched in 2020.

Google Pixel phones are potential rivals of iPhones and a new generation, Pixel 8 series, is set to launch on October 5. Does it have the potential to take on iPhones? To this, Josh responded: “Pixels are great devices and they're a fan favorite, especially amongst the tech community. And I think it's a really good point worth pointing out that in 2023 while Google has really ramped up its marketing for the Pixel and the Pixel Fold, it's still not enough.”

On being asked that with Apple’s focus on India by manufacturing extensively in the country and opening new stores, is there a possibility that the iPhone models might get cheaper this year, Padhiar said, "It is about the entire supply chain. And as anybody who's into the luxury business or the tech business, knows that the prices for the raw components and raw materials and their distribution have gone through the roof over the last 23 years. I think we will see not a significant change because Apple always buffers its prices for any sort of devaluation of the currency. So they always want to be in a safe spot. I don't think we'll see a significant change in prices of the new models, but the older models, yes, for sure, we will see probably a 20-25% drop in those prices.”

