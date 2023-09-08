Delhi, Mumbai Police websites face cyberattacks during G20 Summit 2023

Delhi Police and Mumbai Police websites crashed amid cybersecurity threats during the ongoing G20 Summit 2023. Delhi Police website is now back up after a duration of 10 minutes. Both the websites showed the error message “This service isn’t available”. As per Threat intelligence platform, Falcon Feed, “Team Insane PK hackers group” have claimed to have targeted the website. It has also posted a screenshot of the Telegram chat confirming the same.

It added, "'Team Insane PK' is a religious hacktivist group that has been highly active in attacking the Indian cyberspace since February 2, 2023. This group is primarily engaged in DDoS attacks and defacement attacks."

Delhi Police website

Explaining about this cyberattack, Falcon Feed told us, "This particular group has primarily been engaged in a relentless campaign of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, a technique used to overwhelm online systems and websites by flooding them with an enormous volume of traffic. The result is a temporary or even prolonged disruption of services, causing significant inconvenience and chaos for the targeted entities."

Falcon Feeds told Business Today that hackers are targeting Indian websites currently. These threats include Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) and data leak. As per their statement, “Most of the groups are hacktivist groups that are actively targeting India since past many months. The discussion related G20 was started by Indonesian groups like Hacktivist Indonesia Jambi Cyber Team, Ganonsec, FR3DENS OF SECURITY , host kill crew and more. It was later joined by Pakistan backed groups like team insane pk. We expect more groups to join soon.”

Talking about the vulnerable websites, the firm revealed that they would be targeting more of government websites. “They are either intending to disrupt the services or expose the data belonging to the sites” the statement added.

The cybersecurity firm also revealed that the motive behind such attacks is “political disagreements”. As per the statement, “Geo political situations have been creating high impact on the recent scenarios like the Russian Ukraine War. Even political statements have huge impact on the cyber space.”

So how can we safeguard from such attacks? To this, Falcon Feeds said, “Government has already implemented “Zero-trust” policy this time. Apart from this, we need to ensure that security protocols are correct. There could be a lot of unattended infrastructures exposed. Attack surfaces of Govt's infra needed to be properly monitored and secured.”