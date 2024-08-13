What to expect from Google event tonight: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3, AI and more expected

Google's highly anticipated Pixel hardware event is just around the corner, scheduled for Tuesday, August 13th. Thanks to a deluge of leaks and teasers, we already have a good picture of what Google has in store, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and possibly even the Pixel Watch 3. Here's a breakdown of everything we know so far.

Pixel 9 Lineup: Two Sizes, New Design, and AI-Powered Features

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are getting significant design updates, featuring flatter edges and a distinctive protruding rounded camera module. This year, the Pro model will be available in two sizes: a 6.8-inch and a smaller 6.3-inch variant, marking the first time the Pro's telephoto camera will be available on a smaller model.

Leaked specs point to a G4 Tensor chip (with expected performance upgrades), 16GB of RAM for the Pro models, and 12GB for the base Pixel 9. Storage options are rumoured to start at 128GB, reaching up to a potential 1TB on the Pro.

Camera upgrades are also on the horizon. The Pixel 9 is tipped to feature a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.5MP selfie camera. The Pro model is rumoured to boast a 42MP selfie camera, a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto camera.

Other rumoured additions include Samsung’s Exynos 5400 modem, possibly enabling a satellite SOS feature, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for improved accuracy. The Pixel 9 is expected to be available in obsidian, porcelain, rose, and green, while the Pro model is rumoured to come in charcoal, porcelain, rose, and hazel.

Google is also leveraging AI advancements with new features like Pixel Screenshots, which allows users to "save and process helpful details" from screenshots for easier searching. Integration with Google's AI chatbot Gemini and Circle to Search is also expected, alongside an updated Magic Editor tool with AI-powered background replacement capabilities.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Taller, Slimmer, and More Powerful

Google's next-generation foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, boasts a taller and slimmer design compared to its predecessor. It's rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner screen, housed in a thinner body measuring 5.1mm unfolded and 10.5mm folded.

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to pack the same G4 Tensor chip, 16GB of RAM, and an upgraded camera system with a 48MP main camera, 10.5MP ultrawide lens, and 10.8MP telephoto sensor. The Pixel Fold is expected to be available in porcelain and obsidian.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Watch 3: Refreshed Designs and New Features

Leaked images suggest the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will feature a small wing tip for improved stability, larger grills, and a charging case with a built-in speaker. The Pixel Watch 3 is expected to come in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), both boasting larger screens, brighter displays, ultra-wideband chips, and potentially longer battery life.

Beyond the Hardware: Software Updates and a New Weather App

Google has already unveiled its new TV Streamer and 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat in some countries, hinting at a broader ecosystem push. A new weather app with AI-powered features is also expected to launch alongside the Pixel 9.

With Google's hardware event just hours away, anticipation is running high. Stay tuned to Tech Today for official announcements and further details.