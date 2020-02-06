WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android beta gets new solid colours

WhatsApp has rolled out new beta update for Android with some additions to its Dark Mode. The new version on Google Play Beta programme includes solid colours for WhatsApp Dark Mode. The much-awaited Dark Mode was rolled out for WhatsApp beta last month and now the feature is getting constant updates.

WhatsApp has added Dark Solid Colours to its Dark Mode in the latest beta update 2.20.31, according to a report by WABetaInfo. The Dark Solid Colours include black, dark purple, dark velvet, dark brown, dark navy and dark olive. The feature can be accessed via Wallpaper Settings.

If users change the theme from Dark Mode to Light while a Dark Solid Colour is active, WhatsApp will automatically change the colour to a light one. Notably, WhatsApp has removed the Set by battery Saver option to configure the theme on Android 9 and below.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to stop working these phones from today; check details

While WhatsApp Dark Mode has been rolled out only for Android till now, the Facebook-owned messaging application is planning to launch it for iOS soon. The feature is available on WhatsApp beta for Android and is likely to be rolled out for the stable variant only after extensive testing. Given the introduction of Dark Solid Colours, the WhatsApp Dark Mode is expected to be quite feature-rich once it is brought to stable versions.

WhatsApp has already given signs of bringing Dark Mode to iOS. The iOS beta update 2.20.20.17 reportedly comes with a Dark Splash Screen. It is basically the opening page of WhatsApp in Dark theme, which otherwise shows up in white and green. Reports also suggest that WhatsApp for iOS beta is ready to receive the dark theme from server.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp will stop working on these smartphones from Feb 1; here's how to export chat history