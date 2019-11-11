WhatsApp drains batteries of OnePlus devices with Android 9, 10 OS: report

OnePlus smartphones that have Android 9 and 10 operating systems (OS) have reported high battery drain. According to reports, this is likely to be because of a version of WhatsApp. WhatsApp's 2.19.308 version is likely to have affected these OnePlus devices. The users have reported battery drainage even with limited usage of the messaging platform.

OnePlus users have claimed on Reddit and even on Google Play Store that WhatsApp is drastically draining the batteries of their devices, Android Central reported. Users have witnessed batteries drain by 40 per cent or more.

A large number of OnePlus users have Android 9 or 10, meaning that a huge amount of users are facing the issue. The report also added that while all OnePlus users are not facing the problem, a reasonably high number of users are. Even some Xiaomi users have reported the issue, as per the report.

Separately, WhatsApp has implemented the dark theme in the beta version of its Android app. It is the same as the night blue colours of the dark theme available as part of the WhatsApp 2.19.327 version. However, the implementation of the dark theme is yet to be announced by the app.

