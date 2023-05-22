WhatsApp Edit Message feature announced! Say goodbye to typos as Zuckerberg brings edit button to WhatsApp

In a recent Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg dropped some exciting news for WhatsApp users: the ability to edit your sent messages within a 15-minute window. Whether it's a pesky typo or a change of heart, this new feature gives you the power to make adjustments to your chats. The rollout of this feature has already begun globally and will reach all users in the coming weeks.

Zuckerberg's Facebook post stated, "You can now edit your WhatsApp messages up to 15 mins after they're sent!" Finally, users will have a chance to fix those embarrassing autocorrect mishaps or add some much-needed context to your conversations.

WhatsApp Edit Button Announced

How to know if a WhatsApp message is edited?

When you edit a message, it will be clearly marked as "edited" so that the recipient knows you've made a change without revealing the entire edit history. The edited label can be found next to the time stamp. And don't worry about privacy—the end-to-end encryption that safeguards your personal messages, media, and calls remains intact.

WhatsApp Facing Serious Allegations

In recent times, WhatsApp has found itself embroiled in a controversy surrounding allegations of microphone usage, even during users' sleep. The accusations then garnered attention from notable figures like Elon Musk and Indian IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

So does WhatsApp listen to your bedroom conversations? According to WhatsApp's official response, the answer is a resounding no. The Meta-owned company asserts that the issue had stemmed from a Pixel phone running the application, rather than any deliberate actions by WhatsApp. In a tweet addressing the matter, WhatsApp suggests that the problem lies with the dashboard, which inaccurately attributes microphone usage to the messaging app.

