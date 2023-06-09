WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger to get ChatGPT-like chatbots

Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook, is making significant strides in the development of AI tools. During an all-hands meeting, the company provided its employees with a sneak peek of several AI projects, showcasing their potential to enhance user experiences across its platforms.

One of the notable developments is the introduction of ChatGPT-like chatbots for Messenger and WhatsApp. These chatbots will have the ability to engage in conversations using different personas, making interactions more dynamic and personalised. This move aligns Meta with competitors such as Google, Microsoft, and Snapchat, which have already integrated similar AI tools into their products.

Furthermore, Meta executives presented forthcoming features for Instagram that leverage generative AI. One such feature allows users to modify their photos through text prompts, providing a new level of creative expression. Additionally, another feature was introduced, enabling users to create personalised emoji stickers for messaging services. These enhancements aim to enhance user engagement and expand the range of creative possibilities within the platform.

While Meta has not yet released any generative AI products for its users, it recently announced a collaboration with a select group of advertisers to test AI-powered tools. These tools focus on generating image backgrounds and variations of written copy for ad campaigns. This experimentation demonstrates Meta's commitment to exploring the potential of AI in advertising and marketing.

Recognising the importance of infrastructure, Meta has been investing heavily in reorganising its AI divisions and bolstering its hardware and software capabilities. This effort ensures that the company can effectively support its AI product development and implementation. In a statement to employees, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed confidence in the advancements made in generative AI, affirming the company's goal of integrating this technology into all of its products.

Meta aims to enhance internal productivity with the introduction of Metamate, a productivity assistant for employees. This AI-powered assistant can provide answers to queries and perform tasks by leveraging information from the company's internal systems. Metamate aims to streamline workflows and improve efficiency within the organisation.

